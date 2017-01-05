

A man known to spend time in Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his parole terms, police say.

According to the OPP, Matthew Barges is a federal offender in the midst of a two-year sentence for armed robbery, impaired driving, drug possession and other offences.

Police describe Barges as a 32-year-old white man, who is 5’8” tall and 126 pounds and has a scar on his forehead.

Anyone who has been in contact with Barges or knows where he is should call police at 1-866-870-7673 or contact Crime Stoppers.