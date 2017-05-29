Featured
Man with ties to Waterloo Region and Brantford wanted by OPP
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 29, 2017
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 6:54PM EDT
Provincial police say they’re looking for a man wanted over an alleged breach of his parole.
They say Christian Perry is in the midst of a three-year, seven-month sentence for various drug-related, weapon-related and property offences.
According to the OPP, Perry is known to spend time in Waterloo Region, Brantford, Hamilton and Toronto.
He is described as being white, 6’2” and 242 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He may have a shaved head.
Anyone with information about Perry’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 1-866-870-7673 or contact Crime Stoppers.
