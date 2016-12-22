Featured
Man with machete arrested in Brantford
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 1:26PM EST
A man yelling as he walked through a Brantford neighbourhood while carrying a machete was placed under arrest Wednesday.
Brantford Police say they were notified around 2:30 p.m. about the man, who had been seen around Colborne and Peel streets.
Officers placed the man under arrest after seeing him bury the machete in a pile of snow.
As the man was being searched, he allegedly started to yell and spit at police.
A 28-year-old Brantford man now faces charges of assaulting police, possession of a dangerous weapon, and drug possession.
