A man sought by police over an incident in Huron County has turned himself in, police say.

Kody Johnson, 29, had been wanted after allegedly getting away from OPP officers at a property near Dungannon, northeast of Goderich.

Police had been at that property investigating a dispute which involved a gunshot being fired.

According to Huron County OPP, Johnson turned himself in early Thursday morning.

He faces charges including possession of stolen property, drug possession, assault, mischief, breach of probation and various weapon-related offences.