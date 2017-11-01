

CTV Kitchener





One man has been arrested in connection with an incident in Brantford where a shot was fired, and police say they’re still looking to identify a second man.

The shooting occurred Oct. 9, in a parking lot outside a housing complex on Darling Street.

Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot during an argument between three men, although no injuries or damage were ever reported.

About a week later, police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for a 21-year-old man

In addition to being wanted in Brantford, the man was also being sought by police in Hamilton for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in a vehicle that had been seen at a house where several shots had been fired.

Brantford police say the man has since been arrested, and was formally charged in Brantford on Tuesday.

For the incident in Brantford, he is facing a variety of charges relating to weapon use and possession, as well as breach of probation.

Police say they’re still trying to identify a second man, who was seen riding a yellow mountain bike away from the Darling Street parking lot.

He is described as being black and likely in his 20s. As of Oct. 9, he had medium-lengthy dark hair.