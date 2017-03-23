Featured
Man wanted on alleged parole breach has ties to Brantford area
John Carter is seen in this photograph provided by the OPP.
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 2:23PM EDT
A man being sought by police for allegedly breaching his parole is known to spend time in Brantford and Ohsweken, OPP say.
John Carter is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Police say he is in the midst of an eight-year sentence for robbery, breaking and entering, driving infractions and other offences.
He is described as aboriginal in appearance, 34 years old, 5’6” and 154 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He may have a Mohawk haircut or a shaved head.
Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the OPP at 1-866-870-7673 or call Crime Stoppers.
