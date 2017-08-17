

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man involved in an altercation at a Kitchener apartment building Wednesday.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a residence on Vanier Drive around 10 a.m.

That’s where they found a man with injuries to his hands.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Police believe a second man may have been injured in the altercation but fled before officers arrived.

Police say it was not a random act and there is no concern for public safety.