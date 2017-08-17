Featured
Man wanted in connection to Vanier Drive altercation
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 11:22AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man involved in an altercation at a Kitchener apartment building Wednesday.
Officers were called to a disturbance at a residence on Vanier Drive around 10 a.m.
That’s where they found a man with injuries to his hands.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.
Police believe a second man may have been injured in the altercation but fled before officers arrived.
Police say it was not a random act and there is no concern for public safety.