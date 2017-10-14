Featured
Man wanted in connection to break and enter
Security photos of a man police want to talk to in connection to a Waterloo robbery. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 12:52PM EDT
Police have released security photos of a man they want to speak to in connection to robbery in Waterloo.
They say someone broke into a home on Parkside Drive on Tuesday.
A credit card and several personal items were stolen.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 ext. 8435, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.