Police have released security photos of a man they want to speak to in connection to robbery in Waterloo.

They say someone broke into a home on Parkside Drive on Tuesday.

A credit card and several personal items were stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 ext. 8435, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.