Featured
Man wanted for first-degree murder arrested at Ambassador Bridge
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 6:39PM EDT
A man, wanted for first-degree murder charges in North Carolina, was arrested at the Ambassador Bridge Friday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say the vehicle had North Carolina plates and was trying to cross from the United States into Canada.
“The male passenger did not have any ID on him,” said Chief CBP Officer Ken Hammond. “We later determined he matched the subject of an arrest warrant in Cumberland County, North Carolina.”
After being fingerprinted, they learned his name was Jerome Jones and he was wanted on murder charges.
Jones remains in custody at Detroit’s Wayne County Jail.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Man wanted for first-degree murder arrested at Ambassador Bridge
- Toronto considering bid for 2022 Commonwealth Games
- Two cases of police misconduct arising out of G20 summit set for review
- 'We really want to say thank you': Syrian refugees, 1 year later
- Photos, medical artifacts from St. Mary's General Hospital go on public display