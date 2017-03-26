

CTV Kitchener





A man, wanted for first-degree murder charges in North Carolina, was arrested at the Ambassador Bridge Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say the vehicle had North Carolina plates and was trying to cross from the United States into Canada.

“The male passenger did not have any ID on him,” said Chief CBP Officer Ken Hammond. “We later determined he matched the subject of an arrest warrant in Cumberland County, North Carolina.”

After being fingerprinted, they learned his name was Jerome Jones and he was wanted on murder charges.

Jones remains in custody at Detroit’s Wayne County Jail.