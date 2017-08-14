

CTV Kitchener





A 45-year-old man was arrested by a community patrol officer on Sunday after exposing himself to a woman in Brantford earlier in the day.

According to police, the woman was standing outside her George Street home, waiting for a ride, when an unknown man approached her. He asked her a few questions and then allegedly exposed himself.

The woman’s ride arrived and she called police from the car.

One officer noticed a man who matched the description sitting on a bench in Victoria Park.

Police say when the suspect noticed the officer walking towards him, he began walking away. The officer approached him and advised him he was under arrest.

The suspect then started running away and at one point tried swinging his belt at the officer, according to police.

After a few moments, the man was arrested.

A woman who observed the arrest then approached officers and said she had seen the man expose himself while she was walking along Darling Street.