Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following Cambridge assault
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:43PM EDT
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Cambridge Friday night.
Police said it happened around 9 p.m. in a wooded area on Simcoe Street across from the Bridges shelter.
Fire officials said the man suffered a large laceration to his neck and was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
It is unclear at this time if the individuals involved were known to each other of if it was in fact, a random attack according to police.
