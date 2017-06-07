Featured
Man taken to hospital after truck goes airborne, lands in ditch
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 7:29AM EDT
A man was trapped inside his truck following a single-vehicle collision in Haldimand County Tuesday morning.
Police said a passerby noticed a truck in the ditch with a man stuck inside. The passerby managed to help the driver out of the truck.
Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Concession 8 Walpole, Hagersville.
Further investigation determined that the man was travelling eastbound when he drove into the shoulder off of the roadway, causing the truck to go airborne before hitting the ditch.
Paramedics on scene took the man to hospital with non, life-threatening injuries.
Police could not confirm why the truck left the roadway. The investigation is continuing.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- BlackBerry creates new version of vehicle security platform
- OPP investigating ‘suspicious’ barn fire in Haldimand County
- Man taken to hospital after truck goes airborne, lands in ditch
- Victim’s family concerned as prison release looms for child poisoner
- Kitchener woman pleads guilty to sex offences involving 7-year-old girl