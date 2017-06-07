

CTV Kitchener





A man was trapped inside his truck following a single-vehicle collision in Haldimand County Tuesday morning.

Police said a passerby noticed a truck in the ditch with a man stuck inside. The passerby managed to help the driver out of the truck.

Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Concession 8 Walpole, Hagersville.

Further investigation determined that the man was travelling eastbound when he drove into the shoulder off of the roadway, causing the truck to go airborne before hitting the ditch.

Paramedics on scene took the man to hospital with non, life-threatening injuries.

Police could not confirm why the truck left the roadway. The investigation is continuing.