Man taken to hospital after crashing car he allegedly stole
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 5:39AM EDT
A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries Sunday morning following a collision on Cambridge.
Police said the man broke into a house and stole a car.
The man allegedly lost control and crashed at Ainslee Street and Simcoe Street according to police.
The man is facing multiple charges.
