

The Canadian Press





Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to review how Chatham-Kent police handled an incident that ended with a man suffering severe burns.

The Special Investigations Unit says police were called to a residence about a report of a man in distress.

Police say shortly after the man suffered serious burns to his body.

He was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

The SIU is automatically called in to review police handling of any situation that results in death or serious injury.