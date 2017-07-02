Featured
Man suffers severe burns to his body, SIU investigating
Special Investigations Unit file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 12:18PM EDT
Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to review how Chatham-Kent police handled an incident that ended with a man suffering severe burns.
The Special Investigations Unit says police were called to a residence about a report of a man in distress.
Police say shortly after the man suffered serious burns to his body.
He was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.
The SIU is automatically called in to review police handling of any situation that results in death or serious injury.
