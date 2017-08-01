

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after falling off of a moving SUV in Kitchener Tuesday morning.

Police say the man was holding onto the back of SUV, as part of a group of people carsurfing in the parking lot outside the Forest Heights library, community centre and high school.

He fell off the SUV to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.

Police say they expect to lay charges in connection with the man’s fall. Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be contributing factors.