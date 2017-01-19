Featured
Man suffers head injuries after being hit by a truck in Cambridge
Cambridge man was hit by a truck at a worksite on Spruce Street on January 19, 2017
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 11:21PM EST
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man was hit by a truck at a Cambridge business.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at Wire to Wire Manufacturing on Spruce Street.
Waterloo Regional Police say a 54-year-old Cambridge man was assisting in guiding a truck at a worksite.
The truck hit the man, pushing him to the ground.
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his head.
Police continue to investigate.
