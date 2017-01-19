

CTV Kitchener





The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man was hit by a truck at a Cambridge business.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at Wire to Wire Manufacturing on Spruce Street.

Waterloo Regional Police say a 54-year-old Cambridge man was assisting in guiding a truck at a worksite.

The truck hit the man, pushing him to the ground.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his head.

Police continue to investigate.