A man has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle outside the OPP detachment in Strathroy.

The man spoke to an officer around 11 p.m.

OPP say the conversation was brief, and the man left the detachment.

Moments later he was struck by a vehicle on Centre Road.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU is now investigating, as they do whenever an injury, death or sexual assault involves police.