Man stabbed, three arrested in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police responding to a stabbing in Kitchener. (Nov. 11, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, November 11, 2017 6:11PM EST
Three men are facing charges in connection to a stabbing at a Kitchener apartment building.
Police were called to Daniel Avenue, near Bloomingdale Road North, around 7 Friday night, after two men were assaulted, resulting in significant injuries.
One of the men was stabbed.
Three men are now facing assault charges.
Police say all three men knew each other.