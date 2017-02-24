Featured
Man stabbed in Waterloo parking lot
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 10:35AM EST
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in a parking lot in Waterloo’s university district Wednesday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police say it happened around 2 a.m., near King Street North and University Avenue.
A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, and later released from care.
No arrests have been made.
