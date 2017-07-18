

CTV Kitchener





A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Waterloo Monday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say they learned of the attack, which they are classifying as a robbery, around 4 a.m.

They say the man and a woman were approached by a group of three men while they were walking on Erb Street West.

After allegedly stabbing the man, the trio took off with his wallet and phone.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police describe the attackers as black men who were wearing black clothing and balaclavas. They say one of them was 6’1” tall and skinny.