A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed while at a party in Kitchener, police say.

The attack brought Waterloo Regional Police officers to an address on Lancaster Street West around midnight Saturday.

According to police, an argument between one man and a group of other men escalated to the point where the lone man was stabbed.

The man then ran away from the area and called police.

No arrests have been made.