Man spotted looking into cars outside Toyota plant arrested
The Toyota manufacturing plant in Cambridge, Ont., is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2014.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 5:23PM EST
A man who biked away from security guards at Cambridge’s Toyota plant was later arrested by police.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were notified about the situation around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
They say a man was seen looking into windows of multiple cars in the Toyota parking lot, and was later arrested in the Preston core.
A 32-year-old man now faces charges including trespassing, possession of break-in instruments, breach of probation, possession of stolen property and possession of identity documents.
