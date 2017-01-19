

CTV Kitchener





A man who biked away from security guards at Cambridge’s Toyota plant was later arrested by police.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were notified about the situation around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a man was seen looking into windows of multiple cars in the Toyota parking lot, and was later arrested in the Preston core.

A 32-year-old man now faces charges including trespassing, possession of break-in instruments, breach of probation, possession of stolen property and possession of identity documents.