Police are asking the public for help identifying a man they want to talk to as part of their investigation into a series of fires in north Waterloo.

They have released security footage showing the man on a bicycle. The footage was taken near Toll Gate and Glen Forrest boulevards in Waterloo. Its timestamp footage suggests it was taken early on the morning of July 30.

That same morning, a shed at an auto shop in the Toll Gate area was destroyed in a suspicious fire.

There have been a total of eight suspicious fires around Waterloo’s Lakeshore Village, Lakeshore North and Conservation Meadows neighbourhoods over the past month.

Police describe the man as white, with a thin or medium build.

Anyone with information about the man or the fires is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 ext. 6355 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.