Police are asking the public for help identifying a man they want to talk to as part of their investigation into a series of fires in north Waterloo.

They have released security footage showing the man on a bicycle. The footage was taken near Toll Gate and Glen Forrest boulevards in Waterloo. Its timestamp footage suggests it was taken early on the morning of July 30.

That same morning, a shed at an auto shop in the Toll Gate area was destroyed in a suspicious fire.

There have been a total of eight suspicious fires around Waterloo’s Lakeshore Village, Lakeshore North and Conservation Meadows neighbourhoods over the past month.

Video of male we are looking to speak to in connection to suspicious fires in Waterloo. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. pic.twitter.com/m7wbLYJkOp — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) August 3, 2017

Police describe the man as white, with a thin or medium build.

Anyone with information about the man or the fires is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 ext. 6355 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.