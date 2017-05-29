

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was shot in the chest with a pellet gun over the weekend.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, it happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday. Police received a report of an assault near Coldstream Drive in Waterloo.

A group of men were walking on Conservation Drive when they got into an argument with astranger. The group continued walking. Shortly after, police say, a car drove by and someone inside the vehicle shot a pellet gun at the group.

One man was hit in the chest and taken to hospital where he was treated and released. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.