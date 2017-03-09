

The 40-year-old Cambridge man who was shot by a police officer last week is now at Maplehurst Detention Centre as his lawyer continues to seek bail.

Maurice Rivard, who is facing a charge of attempting to disarm a police officer, appeared by video in a Kitchener courtroom on Thursday.

On a projection screen, Rivard was shown wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Prior to his appearance, he was recovering at St. Mary’s Hospital. Now he is up and walking.

“The file isn't even here at this court at this time. So there was no disclosure given. I don't have any further details and I don't even have a crown attorney to talk to at this time,” said Edward Burlew, Rivard’s lawyer.

An out-of-town Crown attorney is being assigned to the case because of the conflict of interest with local police.

Authorities said that Rivard’s car was pulled over following a complaint about a possible impaired driver after a car was seen driving erratically in the area of Belmont Avenue and Highland Road last week.

During the traffic stop, a conducted energy weapon and a gun were fired. A person who lives in the area has said that some time after hearing the shot, he saw a man lying on the ground beside the car, while the officer’s gun was drawn.

Officer Robert Prentice is being investigated by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit due to the nature of Rivard’s injuries.

“He is coping well emotionally. Of course it's a very traumatic incident. Keep in mind, not only for an officer, but for the community and for the rest of the police service,” said Bernie Cummins, the lawyer representing Prentice.

Cummins said his client has not spoken to the SIU yet.

“They have the same right of any accused person so that's a decision we'll have to make in due course,” he said.

It is uncertain whether Const. Prentice is back to work.

Rivard is set to appear in court by video on Wednesday.



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Nicole Lampa