

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The man shot in the torso by a Waterloo Regional Police officer during a traffic stop last week remains in hospital and in police custody.

Maurice Rivard made a court appearance Monday via an audio link from St. Mary’s General Hospital, where he continues to recover from the injuries he received in the shooting.

Authorities have said little about how a situation where a police officer pulled over a suspected impaired driver escalated to a point where the officer’s gun and Taser were fired.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into the particulars of the incident. At last word, among the specifics they were investigating was who used the Taser.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Rivard’s lawyer said that it was a police officer who used the Taser.

Edward Burlew also said that he will be seeking bail for his client as soon as possible.

“He will need rehabilitative therapy, and also access to the doctors who have been treating him at St. Mary’s,” he said.

Burlew described Rivard’s injury as “quite severe,” with incisions on his front and back.

Rivard is charged with one count of attempting to disarm a police officer.

His case returns to court on Thursday.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa