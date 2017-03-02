

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





The SIU is investigating after a man was shot during a traffic stop in Kitchener overnight.

Officials say a car was stopped in the area of Ottawa Street and Courtland Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

During the interaction between the driver and an officer, the driver was shot. The man was taken to hospital, though his condition has not been released.

Ottawa Street South was closed between Courtland Avenue and Mill Street as the SIU investigates the incident.

A spokesperson for the SIU says a press conference will be held around 10:00.

No word on when Ottawa Street will be re-opened.