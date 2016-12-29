

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





London police are investigating an apparent shooting death discovered Wednesday evening.

Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to a residence on Connaught Avenue, in the Highbury Avenue/Dundas Street area, to the report of an unresponsive male.

A 26-year-old man was found to be deceased, suffering from what police say was a gunshot wound.

The name of the victim has not been released.