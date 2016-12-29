Featured
Man shot and killed in London
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 8:18AM EST
London police are investigating an apparent shooting death discovered Wednesday evening.
Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to a residence on Connaught Avenue, in the Highbury Avenue/Dundas Street area, to the report of an unresponsive male.
A 26-year-old man was found to be deceased, suffering from what police say was a gunshot wound.
The name of the victim has not been released.
