A 25-year-old man suffered a serious arm injury while working at a gravel pit, police say.

The man’s injuries brought emergency crews to an aggregate operation on Road 64, south of Thamesford in Zorra Township, Wednesday morning.

Oxford County OPP say the man had become trapped in a piece of machinery. Firefighters and paramedics helped free him.

An air ambulance was brought in to take the man to hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.