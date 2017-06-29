

CTV Kitchener





An air ambulance was called in following a serious crash near St. Clements, northwest of Waterloo, on Thursday.

The crash occurred over the noon hour at Lobsinger Line and Moser-Young Road. It involved a pickup truck and a second truck, which was towing a trailer containing cows and horses.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the pickup truck had made a left turn in front of the other truck.

A spokesperson for Ornge says a man in his 70s – the driver of the pickup truck – was airlifted from the crash scene to a London hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the other truck was nor injured,

Roads in the area remained closed as of 2:15 p.m. Hydro service was also shut off to the area due to a pole being hit in the collision, with Waterloo North Hydro reporting that 11 of its customers were affected.