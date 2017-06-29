Featured
Man seriously hurt in crash northwest of Waterloo
A man in his 70s was airlifted to hospital in critical condition following a crash at Lobsinger Line and Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 1:43PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 29, 2017 2:15PM EDT
An air ambulance was called in following a serious crash near St. Clements, northwest of Waterloo, on Thursday.
The crash occurred over the noon hour at Lobsinger Line and Moser-Young Road. It involved a pickup truck and a second truck, which was towing a trailer containing cows and horses.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the pickup truck had made a left turn in front of the other truck.
A spokesperson for Ornge says a man in his 70s – the driver of the pickup truck – was airlifted from the crash scene to a London hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the other truck was nor injured,
Roads in the area remained closed as of 2:15 p.m. Hydro service was also shut off to the area due to a pole being hit in the collision, with Waterloo North Hydro reporting that 11 of its customers were affected.
