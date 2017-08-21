

A Waterloo man who pleaded guilty to making child pornography and sexual interference has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl.

Rui DaSilva was sentenced on Monday in a Hamilton courtroom.

DaSilva’s victim was asked to draw a picture of her attacker. The drawing brought many in the courtroom to tears as the judge described it.

Rui DaSilva pleaded guilty in May to sexual interference and making child pornography.

Court documents show that DaSilva had travelled twice to Hamilton – once in late 2015. The second time in the spring of 2016 with Sonya Lucas, who he hired as an escort.

Once there, they were involved in the sexual abuse of a seven-year-old girl. DaSilva had responded to a Craigslist ad claiming the girl could be made available for sexual services.

The girl was advertised online by her mother’s boyfriend.

Lucas has also pleaded guilty to the same offences and will be sentenced in September.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa