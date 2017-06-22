Featured
Man seen taking pictures of kids in Woodstock
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Police in Woodstock are investigating a report of a man taking photographs or video of young children in that city.
They say they believe the activity occurred before 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, near the fountain at the Woodstock Museum National Historic Site.
Woodstock Police say they’re hoping someone can help them identify the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-537-2323 or contact Crime Stoppers.
