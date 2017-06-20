Featured
Man seen following high school students in Cambridge
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 3:28PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify a man who has reportedly been seen behaving suspiciously in Cambridge’s south end.
They say the man has been seen following high-school aged girls around the area of Churchill Drive and Brant Road.
There have been three reports of the suspicious man since last Friday, all occurring between 7 and 7:30 a.m.
Police describe the man as white, 6’1”, heavyset and likely in his mid-30s, with short, brown hair.
They say that during one incident, he was seeing wearing a maroon-coloured shirt, khaki shorts, white shoes, white socks and a black backpack.
