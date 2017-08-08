

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of young women near Linwood.

A call about the man’s behaviour brought police to the intersection of Buehler Line and Chalmers Forest Road in Wellesley Township between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.

The man was not found at the scene.

According to police, the man is white, thin and likely in his 50s, with short, grey hair, and was seen driving a grey or silver SUV.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.