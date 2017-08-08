Featured
Man seen exposing himself in Wellesley Township
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 8, 2017 12:23PM EDT
Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of young women near Linwood.
A call about the man’s behaviour brought police to the intersection of Buehler Line and Chalmers Forest Road in Wellesley Township between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.
The man was not found at the scene.
According to police, the man is white, thin and likely in his 50s, with short, grey hair, and was seen driving a grey or silver SUV.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.