

CTV Kitchener





Police in Brantford are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself and performed an indecent act.

A report of the man brought police officers to Shallow Creek Park, off of East Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

They say a woman walking in the park noticed the man with his pants down near the water.

It is believed the man left the area before police arrived.

He is described as being white, 5’11”, heavyset, balding and about 30 years old, with brown hair on the sides of his head.