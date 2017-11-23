

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man was robbed of his iPhone Wednesday night.

Police were called to a report of a robbery on Buckingham Boulevard in Waterloo around 11:30 p.m.

The victim said he had listed his iPhone for sale online, then agreed to meet a man who was interested in buying it.

When the suspect showed up to purchase the iPhone, he allegedly waved a gun and robbed he victim of the phone.

No one was hurt in the encounter.

Police say the suspect is described as male, black, 20-25 years old with a thin build and was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black bubble vest, cargo pants, and black boots.

Police are warning anyone making transactions like this to do so in a well-lit area where people and security cameras are present.