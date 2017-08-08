

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for two people following a knifepoint robbery in Waterloo.

The robbery was reported to police shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, from the area of King Street and University Avenue.

Police say a man was walking with a bag of groceries when he was approached by two men who stole the bag. One of the men allegedly had a knife with him.

According to police, both suspects are black. One is believed to be about 19 years old, 5’9” tall and skinny, and was seen wearing a grey sweater, a red hat and jeans.

The other suspect is described as being in his early 20s, approximately 6’3” and 170 pounds and skinny, with a prominently protruding from tooth. He was seen wearing a black sweater and jeans.