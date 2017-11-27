

CTV Kitchener





A robbery at a home in Kitchener’s south end was likely a targeted attack, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Four men allegedly robbed the Activa Avenue home shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday.

A man who was inside the house at time was assaulted, and hurt enough that he went to hospital for treatment.

Two men and two women are sought by police in connection with the robbery.

Police describe both men as being thin and about 25 years old, with one being approximately 5’10” and the other about six feet tall.

One of the women is said to be 5’9” and about 25 years old with a large build and long, curly, black hair, while the other was seen driving a grey vehicle away from the area.