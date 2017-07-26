

Boy meets girl; third person shows up with gun; third person robs boy; girl runs away; boy calls 911; police arrest girl and third person.

It’s not how ‘boy meet girl’ stories normally go, but Brantford Police say it’s how one played out in that city earlier this week.

Police say it began Monday, when a man and woman who had been conversing online agreed to meet up in person at an apartment on West Street.

After a few moments, a man allegedly came into the apartment, pulled out a gun, demanded the other man’s wallet, took cash from it and left.

The victim left the apartment and called police. The woman was arrested Tuesday morning, and the man was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Both are charged with robbery and breaching court orders.