

CTV Kitchener





A man was thrown to the ground and attacked by two teenage boys he did not know, suffering injuries that required him to be taken to hospital.

Brantford Police say it happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and began when the man was hit by a snowball while walking on Sheridan Street between Clarence Street and Park Avenue.

According to police, the man turned around, saw two teenage boys, and yelled something at them.

The boys allegedly moved closer to the man at this point, with one of them punching him in the face and the other throwing him to the ground.

After that, police say, they both kicked and punched him repeatedly, stopping only when a bystander intervened.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police describe both attackers as being 15 to 18 years old and about 5’8” tall. They say one was wearing red pants and a dark jacket or sweater, and the other was in dark pants and a dark green jacket over a red hoodie.

They were last seen walking eastbound on Nelson Street, toward Murray Street.