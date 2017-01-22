Featured
Man pulled from burning Windsor home taken to Detroit hospital
Man pulled from burning home at 1338 Curry Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 is listed in critical condition. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 2:50PM EST
A man rescued from a burning Windsor home remains in critical condition.
Crews were called to a house on Currie Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters say fierce flames and heavy smoke were coming from the first floor.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
He was later transported to a hospital in Detroit where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating.
