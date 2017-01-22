

CTV Kitchener





A man rescued from a burning Windsor home remains in critical condition.

Crews were called to a house on Currie Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters say fierce flames and heavy smoke were coming from the first floor.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

He was later transported to a hospital in Detroit where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating.