Man killed in single-vehicle crash identified
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 3:47PM EST
The man killed in a collision in Oxford County over the weekend has been identified.
Police say Robert Loghrin, a 67-year-old Zorra Township man, was behind the wheel of the only vehicle involved in the collision.
The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the 37th Line near the community of Brooksdale, about 20 kilometres south of Stratford.
Its cause remains under investigation.