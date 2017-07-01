Featured
Man killed in crash west of Wingham
Published Saturday, July 1, 2017 12:49PM EDT
OPP are investigating a crash that killed a 37-year-old man on Friday.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. just west of Wingham, at the intersection of Howick-Turnberry Road (County Road 7) and Belmore Line (County Road 12).
OPP say the driver lost control of his small sedan, struck a culvert, and rolled several times.
The man, who was alone in the vehicle, was ejected.
He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
OPP have identified the driver as Daniel Gingerich of Sebringville.
