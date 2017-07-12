

CTV Kitchener





A man was taken to hospital after being hit in the ear with what is believed to be a pellet or BB, Brantford Police say.

The man was hit late Tuesday night while in a wooded area south of Mary Street with friends.

According to police, he heard a popping sound, and then felt something hitting his left ear.

No shooter, weapon or projectile was found at the scene.

In a separate case, a woman was hit in the face with a pellet while driving near Colborne and Brock streets on July 7.

She was left with a cut to her cheek. The pellet was found in her car.