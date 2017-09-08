

CTV Kitchener





Two 23-year-old men are facing robbery charges after allegedly attacking and stealing items from a stranger in Brantford.

Brantford police say it happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, on a pedestrian pathway near Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Henry Street.

According to police, the two men started attacking another man without provocation. One of them allegedly hit the man in the face with a skateboard, then left after taking his cell phone and backpack.

Police found the men about 15 minutes later, near the intersection of Stanley and Elgin streets. They alleged still had the phone and skateboard with them.