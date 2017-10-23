

CTV Kitchener





A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a Grand River Transit bus in Kitchener Monday morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. at Charles and Benton streets, as the man was walking his bicycle across the crosswalk.

The crash left the man on the ground, with his leg next to a wheel from the bus and a line of blood running across his head.

Bystanders rushed over to the man to try and help him before emergency crews arrived.

The man was eventually taken away in an ambulance with non-life-threatening leg injuries.

The bus driver, a 59-year-old man, was charged with failure to yield the right of way.

Police say the bus was making a right turn at the time of the collision, and its driver did not see the man in the crosswalk.