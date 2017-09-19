Featured
Man hit and killed by train in Brantford
A Brantford man has died after being hit by a passenger train.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on tracks near Powerline and Oak Park roads.
According to police, the 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The train, which was heading from London and Toronto, was stopped for about three hours.
Further details were not available.