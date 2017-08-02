

A man who was found in Kitchener, unable to say who he was, has been reunited with his family.

Thanks for your assistance. This man has been identified and reunited with family. https://t.co/xBFfCkX28y — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) August 2, 2017

The man was found Tuesday afternoon on Victoria Street North, near Natchez Road.

Police had been asking the public for help identifying him.