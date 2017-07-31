

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man is facing charges after allegedly causing a disturbance with a knife.

The incident brought police officers to a convenience store on Colborne Street East, just east of Brantford’s downtown core, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a man walked into the store with a knife and started waving it around at the store’s customers. He then went into the store’s backroom, where he “could be heard smashing thing.”

Brantford police say responding officers told all customers to leave the store for their own safety, and set up containment of the building.

A police dog tracked the man to a walk-in freezer in the store’s backroom. When the man walked out of the freezer, he was placed under arrest.

A 26-year-old man faces charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief.