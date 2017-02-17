

Hugh McColl was back in court Friday morning after 12 jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his roommate Kate Reid.

McColl will serve a life sentence with eligibility for parole after 13 years.

The Crown was initially asking for no parole for 15 to 16 years and the defence is asking for 10 to 13.

The courtroom heard a number of Kate Reid’s family members’ victim impact statements, including her daughter’s.



"She's gone and saying those words breaks my heart. I feel like she should come back," Geneva Reid said. "I wish I could have had more time with my mom. My mom was my best friend.”

"I miss her and want her back and know that can't happen,” she added.

Friends of Reid said they remember her as a likeable and charming person.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Alexandra Pinto